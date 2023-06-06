HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration on Monday welcomed 25 college students who are participating in summer internships at Commonwealth agencies.

The internships are through an educational and job training program established by the Department of Labor & Industry’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Office of Administration.

It gives college students with disabilities the opportunity to gain work experience and in-demand skills within state government while having access to resources that support their career and independence goals.

This is the fourth year of the program.

Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver and Acting Secretary of Labor & Industry Nancy Walker met with the interns during their orientation Monday morning.

It was held in-person at the Commonwealth Technology Center in Harrisburg and virtually for students participating from other locations in Pennsylvania.

“The OVR Internship program is part of our commitment to promote diversity in our workforce and provide opportunities for all Pennsylvanians to succeed,” said Weaver, whose office is responsible for recruitment and hiring for state agencies.

“We are proud to partner with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to support Pennsylvanians with disabilities in the workforce.”

The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation assists Pennsylvanians with disabilities in obtaining and retaining employment while maintaining their independence.

Since 2016, nearly 370,000 Pennsylvanians have received services from OVR, including vocational counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic services, medical restoration services, employment training, placement services and career support services.

“At L&I, we want to build a well-trained workforce that is prepared for the jobs of the future. To build a workforce that is competitive, we need to see that workforce for what it is – the most indispensable part of our economy,” said Walker.

“Giving students with disabilities the opportunity to gain work experience at the Commonwealth breaks down barriers and allows the interns to build skills that will allow them to excel in the competitive labor market after finishing their degrees.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget prioritizes services for Pennsylvanians with disabilities that support independence without barriers.

A transfer to the Vocational Rehabilitation Fund of almost $48 million will allow OVR to match their estimated federal funding to further advance the career and independence goals of Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

Annually, over 50,000 individuals with disabilities access OVR’s services and an additional 17,000 students with disabilities utilize OVR’s Pre-Employment Transition Services program annually.

Under Shapiro’s leadership, the Office of Administration is working to expand pathways to Commonwealth employment and create more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

They include: