Dear Editor:

With the school year ending, the Honor Roll for the area high schools will soon be released.

I anticipate that the list of students on the Honor Roll from Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School will be lengthy. Often, more than half of the students are on the Honor Roll.

A casual observer would conclude that CHS is excelling academically, but I wanted proof. So, I did some research.

I discovered that out of all the area high schools, CHS has the lowest standards for making the Honor Roll. That explained some of the mystery, but I kept on researching.

I learned that Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School is on Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 List Of Low Achieving Schools.

CHS is in the bottom 15 percent of all of the secondary schools in the state, based on the combined Math/Algebra I and Reading/Literature scores from the annual assessments administered (PASA, PSSA and/or Keystone Exams).

CHS is the only school in Clearfield County, elementary or secondary, on this undignified list.

Since CHS is in that bottom 15 percent, parents of CHS students are eligible to apply to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program.

In this program, scholarships are available to students in low-achieving schools to attend another public or non-public school.

As this is a program administered by the Commonwealth, I can’t speak to how the benefits of this program would trickle down to Clearfield.

Nonetheless, if I were a parent of a student at CHS, I would at least look into the program.

And, I would be very alarmed.

I believe that there are two takeaways from this. First, the upcoming CHS Honor Roll list would seem more like a participation trophy instead of a true honor.

Second, it falls upon the parents of CHS students, and all taxpayers in the CASD, to become engaged in examining the education process.

It would seem that many questions need to be answered by district administration.

Mike Sciabica

Clearfield