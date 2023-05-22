CLEARFIELD – May is recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month.

The annual campaign serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the impacts of mental illness, reduce the stigma associated with it and share stories of hope from people who are recovering from mental health challenges.

Skills of Central PA takes an active role in reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness, so more people will seek support when they need it.

This week, a fun, annual, community event dedicated to the month-long campaign, will be hosted by Skills. Mental Health Awareness Night, on Thursday, May 25 at the River’s Landing, in Clearfield, begins at 4 p.m.

The event will include stories of hope shared by people who are recovering from mental health challenges.

Other mental health provider organizations will be on hand to share information and resources that can help people and families struggling with mental health challenges. Music, food and door prizes are all part of the fun.

Interested in Attending?

All are welcome at this free community event.

• What: Skills of Central PA’s Mental Health Awareness Night

• When: Thursday, May 25; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (rain or shine)

• Where: 139 W. Market St., Clearfield, PA 16830

About Skills of Central PA

Skills of Central PA is a non-profit health and human services organization that provides services and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; mental health disorders; substance use disorders; and problem gambling.

The organization was founded in 1960 in Bellefonte, as a small day program to provide people with opportunities to have paid work, gain social skills, and become more independent in the community.

Today, Skills is one of the largest human service providers in central Pennsylvania, offering services in 17 counties throughout the region and employing more than 1,100 people in a variety of professional, clinical, and direct support roles.

Learn more about Skills of Central PA at www.skillsofcentralpa.org.