CLEARFIELD – The 2023 Clearfield County Blue Mass was held Sunday, May 21 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Clearfield.

The Blue Mass is celebrated annually throughout the United States in Catholic Churches for law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators and EMS personnel.

The color blue relates to the blue-colored uniforms predominantly used by those in public services.

The Blue Mass, even though in a Catholic Church, is an opportunity for all faiths to gather together as a community to show gratitude for these public servants and pray for their safety.