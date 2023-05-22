CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 22 – May 26, 2023, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Cleaning:

Throughout County



Bridge Repair:

State Route: 2007 (Road Closure – Detour will be in place through late June

Brush and Inlet Cleaning:

State Route: 3005 (Berwinsdale to Irvona)

Ditching:

State Route: 4015 (Sher de Lynn Rd., Dubois)

Guiderail:

State Route: 1003 (Mt Zion to Martin St. Ext. – Expect Delays





Milling & Patching:

State Route: 1003 (Mt Zion to Martin St Ext.- Expect Delays)

State Route: 1006 (Mt Joy to Shawville – Expect Delays)

Mowing:

Islands throughout County

Pipe Flushing:

State Route: 53 (Coalport Area)

Shoulder Work:

State Route: 53 (Kylertown to Drifting)

State Route: 1001 (Keewaydin to Kylertown)

State Route: 4015 (Sher de Lynn Rd., Dubois)

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

State Route: Throughout County

Tree Crew:

State Route: 729 (Tyrone Pike)

