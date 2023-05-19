BROCKWAY -The eighth annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game will be played at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway on Friday, June 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The North and South teams are comprised of members of the Class of 2023 who played football for one of 22 District 9 League schools.
The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Sheffield, Smethport and St. Marys. Troy Cook, head football coach at Otto-Eldred, is the head coach for this year’s North team, which includes:
Bradford: Lucas Laktash, Alex Gangloff
Brockway: Aiden Grieneisen, Tanner Guaglianone, Alex Carlson, Seth Stewart
Cameron County: Jameson Britton, Eyan Smith
Coudersport: Xander Brown
Elk County Catholic: David Anderson, Joe Tettis, Isaac Delaquilla, Cam Klebacha
Kane: Addison Plants, Ricky Zampogna, Aaron Smith, Landon Darr, Scott Syzmanski
Otto-Eldred: Isaac Shaw, Brendan Magee
Port Allegany: Blaine Moses, Noah Archer, Drew Evens, Gavin Burgess
Ridgway: Rayce Milliard
Sheffield: Matt Lobdell
Smethport: Jo-Jo Leet, Ryan Pelchy
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet, Logan Mosier, Clay Grazioli, Carter Chadsey, Eli Rippey
Moniteau head football coach Bob Rottman will lead the South team, which includes Brookville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley. The South roster includes:
Brookville: Brayden Kunselman, Noah Peterson, Jackson Zimmerman, Braeden Long, Carson Weaver, Bryce Weaver, Nathan Haney, Braiden Davis
Central Clarion Ashton Rex, Ethan Wenner
DuBois: Austin Henery, Dalton Yale, Cam Dombroski
Karns City: Michah Rupp, Eric Booher, Nate Garing, James Jones, Cooper Coyle, Hunter McConnell
Keystone: Cole Henry, Tyler Albright, Aiden Sell
Punxsutawney: Landon Peterson, Peyton Hetrick, Quinton Voelkel, Zeke Bennett
Redbank Valley: Carsen Rupp, Aiden Ortz, Cole Bish
Union/AC Valley: Skyler Roxbury, Bailey Crissman, Mike Card, Landon Chalmers
The North won, 21-13, last year.
A highlight of the game is the presentation of $1,000 scholarships to players from Game Sponsors. The scholarships are awarded prior to kickoff. Since inception, $101,000 in scholarships has been awarded.
