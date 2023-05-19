BROCKWAY -The eighth annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game will be played at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway on Friday, June 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The North and South teams are comprised of members of the Class of 2023 who played football for one of 22 District 9 League schools.

The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Sheffield, Smethport and St. Marys. Troy Cook, head football coach at Otto-Eldred, is the head coach for this year’s North team, which includes:

Bradford: Lucas Laktash, Alex Gangloff

Brockway: Aiden Grieneisen, Tanner Guaglianone, Alex Carlson, Seth Stewart

Cameron County: Jameson Britton, Eyan Smith

Coudersport: Xander Brown

Elk County Catholic: David Anderson, Joe Tettis, Isaac Delaquilla, Cam Klebacha

Kane: Addison Plants, Ricky Zampogna, Aaron Smith, Landon Darr, Scott Syzmanski

Otto-Eldred: Isaac Shaw, Brendan Magee

Port Allegany: Blaine Moses, Noah Archer, Drew Evens, Gavin Burgess

Ridgway: Rayce Milliard

Sheffield: Matt Lobdell

Smethport: Jo-Jo Leet, Ryan Pelchy

St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet, Logan Mosier, Clay Grazioli, Carter Chadsey, Eli Rippey

Moniteau head football coach Bob Rottman will lead the South team, which includes Brookville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley. The South roster includes:

Brookville: Brayden Kunselman, Noah Peterson, Jackson Zimmerman, Braeden Long, Carson Weaver, Bryce Weaver, Nathan Haney, Braiden Davis

Central Clarion Ashton Rex, Ethan Wenner

DuBois: Austin Henery, Dalton Yale, Cam Dombroski

Karns City: Michah Rupp, Eric Booher, Nate Garing, James Jones, Cooper Coyle, Hunter McConnell

Keystone: Cole Henry, Tyler Albright, Aiden Sell

Punxsutawney: Landon Peterson, Peyton Hetrick, Quinton Voelkel, Zeke Bennett

Redbank Valley: Carsen Rupp, Aiden Ortz, Cole Bish

Union/AC Valley: Skyler Roxbury, Bailey Crissman, Mike Card, Landon Chalmers

The North won, 21-13, last year.

A highlight of the game is the presentation of $1,000 scholarships to players from Game Sponsors. The scholarships are awarded prior to kickoff. Since inception, $101,000 in scholarships has been awarded.

Follow on Facebook at The Frank Varischetti Foundation and Twitter @FrankVarischet1.