CLEARFIELD – The high school art show, sponsored by the Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield, is now being displayed at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.

There are over 200 pieces of art from Clearfield, Curwensville, Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola high school students.

This exhibit is available to be viewed during library hours from now until the reception, which takes place on May 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All are welcome and refreshments will be served.

This organization is formed to provide for the exhibition of original works of art, to conduct educational programs pertaining to the development of arts and crafts, for the encouragement of the visual arts, i.e., paintings, drawing, photograph, sculpture and crafts, for the fostering of a true appreciation of art, to establish an effective forum for the exchange of information and ideas, for the furtherance of social activity and good will among its members, to hold real estate, to receive bequest and to bestow honors and prizes.