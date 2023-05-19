CLEARFIELD – Clearfield state police have arrested an area father and grandmother after a seven-month-old baby was reportedly hospitalized with five broken ribs.

James D. Lockett, 28, and Melissa M. Pritchard, 45, both of Grassflat, have been charged with felony child endangerment and conspiracy, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and conspiracy.

According to the affidavit, the baby’s mother took her child to the doctor April 5 because Lockett and Pritchard had noticed redness on his chest and abdomen while in their care the day before.

Following a medical exam, doctors reportedly determined the baby had suffered “some sort of blunt force trauma” and that had caused “severe bruising.”

It was noted that any medical conditions, which could have caused the injuries, were ruled out, and on April 6, the child was hospitalized at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

There, doctors discovered he had suffered five broken ribs, state police said, and also concluded the injuries weren’t the result of any medical condition and could only be from a traumatic injury.

The victim was in the care of Lockett and Pritchard April 4 when he suffered the broken ribs, and they were the only two people to care for him, according to the affidavit.

Currently, Lockett and Pritchard are scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday, June 21 during centralized court.