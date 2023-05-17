CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man who is currently an inmate of federal prison for creating child pornography, was sentenced Monday in Clearfield County Court for sexually assaulting a toddler.

Jackson Curtis Martin III, 47, and Amanda Nichelle Downs, 31, were investigated after Facebook executives reported a photo of a “lascivious exhibition” was sent from Downs’ account to Martin’s account on Nov. 18, 2018.

When a search warrant was served on their Clearfield Borough residence, police reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia, sexual devices and toys and a firearm.

They seized several electronic devices that contained numerous items of child pornography that included images of Martin having sexual contact with the child.

Because of the amount of child pornography, those charges were transferred to federal investigators but the actual assault charges stayed in Clearfield County, according to District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

During colloquy court Monday, Martin pleaded guilty to rape of a child for which he received a sentence of 20 to 40 years with three years consecutive re-entry probation, statutory sexual assault for which he received 18 months to five years with three years consecutive probation, and aggravated indecent assault of a child for which he got six to 12 years with three years consecutive probation from Judge Paul E. Cherry, according to a court employee.

These will run concurrent with his federal sentence of 35 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release for production and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, as announced by U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung in June 2022.

A press release stated Martin produced “images of a minor female engaged in sexually-explicit conduct using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce” from December 2018 to Sept. 1, 2019.

He also “possessed images of minors engaged in sexually-explicit conduct, which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually-explicit conduct” from Jan. 8, 2019 to Nov. 24, 2019.

According to the affidavit, conversations found by investigators reportedly mention Martin having sex with a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old.

During one of the disturbing conversations between Martin and Downs contained within the criminal complaint, Martin refers to drugging a girl so he could “play with her in all kind of naughty ways as u help and watch and video everything.”

In November, Downs pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a previous article. She was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

In March, she pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal conspiracy/rape of a child, criminal conspiracy/statutory sexual assault, criminal conspiracy/ aggravated indecent assault and endangering the welfare of others in Clearfield County Court where she was sentenced to a concurrent period of 15 to 67 years in state prison.