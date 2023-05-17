Story by Rusty McCracken

BOSWELL – The Curwensville Lady Tide softball team picked up a pair of victories on the road Tuesday. After juggling the schedule a bit over the past weekend, the Lady Tide swept a double-header with North Star by scores of 7-2 and 10-0 respectively.

In both games, Curwensville jumped to early 4-0 leads and breezed the rest of the way to lift their final season record to 12-7.

In game one of the double-header, the visitors waited until the second inning to get the offense started. Sophomore Natalie Wischuck continued her hot streak with a double to left field to open the frame. Ava Olosky pushed Wischuck home on a single to left for the 1-0 start. Olosky strolled the bases when Caitlynn Irwin drew a walk, Addison Butler was hit by a pitched and Addison Warren also walked. Teagan Harzinski finished the inning’s scoring at 4-0 with a two-run single to left field as well. Harzinski would finish the game with a pair of hits.

The Cougars scored their only runs of the day in the bottom of the third that started with a dropped third strike. A single and an error brought the two runs in for the host, but Curwensville tightened the defense the rest of the afternoon to post the victories.

Curwensville scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings on hits from Addison Siple in the fourth, Olosky and Alaina Reitz in the sixth, and a sacrifice fly from Olosky in the seventh. Olosky also finished the game one with two hits.

Siple struck out 15 Cougars in the opening game while scattering two hits and walking no one. But her best effort came in game two.

On the day, the freshman righty fanned 26 batters, walked two batters, and allowed just the two hits from game one to record her season’s fifth no-hitter. Siple easily surpassed the 200 strikeout mark on the season, raising her total of 223.

On the offensive side for the Lady Tide in game two, both Olosky and Ava Hainsey went three-for-three at the plate. Shyanne Rudy finished with two hits while Butler, Warren, Wischuck, and Reitz all hit safely among the teams 12 hits in game two.

The strong offense and no-no in the circle brought the second game to an end with the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth inning,

As the regular season closes down, the Lady Tide will learn their position in the district 9, Class AA playoffs by this weekend.

GAME ONE

Score by Innings

R H E

Curwensville 040 101 1 7 8 2

North Star 002 000 0 2 2 4

CURWENSVILLE – 7

(C) Addison Butler 3 1 1 0, (RF) Addison Warren 2 1 0 1, (P) Addison Siple 4 0 1 1, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 3 0 2 2, (SS) Shyanne Rudy 3 1 0 0, (2B) Natalie Wischuck 3 1 1 0 (CF) Ava Olosky 4 2 2 2, (3B) Ava Hainsey 3 0 0 0, (DP) Caitlynn Irwin 0 1 0 0, (PR) Jenna McCartney 0 0 0 0, (PH) Alaina Reitz 1 0 1 0, (LF/Flex) Sydney Simcox 0 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 26, R 7, H 8, RBI 6.

NORTH STAR – 2

(CF) Grace Metz 3 1 1 0, (SS) Kaylee Brant 3 0 1 0, (1B) Sara Rhoades 3 0 0 0, (3B) Laiken Grove 3 0 0 0, (2B) Gracie Eshleman 3 0 0 0, (P) Ryleigh Grove 3 0 0 0, (C) Ariana Speigle 3 0 0 0, (RF) Eliza Sheets 3 0 0 0, (LF) Shilo Petrilla 2 1 0 0, TOTALS: AB 26, R 2, H 2, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – W – Siple 7 2 2 0 15 0 0

North Star – L – Grove 7 8 7 6 2 5 2

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Wischuck; SB – Curwensville: Wischuck, Warren. E – Curwensville: Warren, Harzinski; North Star: Eshleman 2, Grove 2. HBP – Curwensville: Rudy, Butler

GAME TWO

Score by Innings

R H E

North Star 000 00x x 0 0 2

Curwensville 404 2xx x 10 12 0

NORTH STAR – 0

(P,CF) Grace Metz 1 0 0 0, (SS) Kaylee Brant 2 0 0 0, (CF,P) Sara Rhoades 2 0 0 0, (3B) Laiken Grove 2 0 0 0, (2B) Gracie Eshleman 1 0 0 0, (1B) Ryleigh Grove 2 0 0 0, (C) Ariana Speigle 1 0 0 0, (LF) Eliza Sheets 2 0 0 0, (RF) Marley Griffith 2 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 15, R 0, H 0, RBI 0.

CURWENSVILLE – 10

(C) Addison Butler 4 0 1 0, (RF) Addison Warren 3 1 1 0, (P) Addison Siple 1 1 0 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 2 1 0 0, (SS) Shyanne Rudy 3 3 2 1, (2B) Natalie Wischuck 3 1 1 1 (CF) Ava Olosky 3 2 3 2, (3B) Ava Hainsey 3 1 3 4, (DP) Alaina Reitz 3 0 1 2, (LF/Flex) Sydney Simcox 2 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 25, R 10, H 12, RBI 10.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

North Star – L – Metz 3 10 8 4 1 3 0

Rhoads 2 2 2 1 0 0 0

Curwensville – W – Siple 5 0 0 0 11 2 1

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Rudy, Reitz, Butler. SB – Curwensville: Wischuck, Siple, hainsey, Olosky, Butler. E – North Star: Metz, Griffith. HBP – North Star: Speigle.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 W @Williamsburg 11-0 6-5 3-5

May

5 L WEST BRANCH 1-0 6-6 3-6

6 W @ Bellwood-Antis 13-0 7-6 4-6

8 W MOSHANNON VALLEY 15-0 8-6 5-6

9 L MOUNT UNION 2-0 8-7 5-7

11 W PENNS MANOR 9-0 9-7

15 W @ Juniata Valley 2-1 10-7 6-7

16 W @ North Star 7-2 11-7

16 W @ North Star 10-0 12-7

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.