CLEARFIELD – Luke Scrbacic, 45, of Clearfield was charged following an alleged stabbing over an iPhone Tuesday, May 2 in Goshen Township.

Scrbacic is charged by Clearfield state police with felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The incident was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 on Goshen Road, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed at the Kylertown magistrate’s office.

In an interview following his arrest, Scrbacic said an argument broke out with the victim when he (victim) accused him of stealing his iPhone.

He said the victim punched him in the face before leaving the room saying he was going for a knife. When the victim returned, Scrbacic said he pulled out his pocket knife and stabbed the victim in self-defense.

Scrbacic also said the victim had fallen onto the knife while he (Scrbacic) assaulted him. Allegedly, Scrbacic admitted that the victim didn’t have a weapon when he stabbed him.

State police seized Scrbacic’s pocket knife, and according to the affidavit, Scrbacic had washed the victim’s blood off it prior to their arrival on-scene.

The victim was transported by Clearfield EMS for medical treatment, state police say, and subsequently life-flighted to UPMC Altoona.

Scrbacic waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, sending his case to the Court of Common Pleas. Bail was also set at $75,000 monetary.