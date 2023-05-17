CLEARFIELD – Music and poetry, like many of the arts, are means of personal expression for many.

In the face of travesty, their voices were heard in what they wrote and the melodies they sang.

Many of these voices will be featured as the Clearfield Choral Society presents its spring concert on Sunday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, located at 119 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield.

The concert is themed “We Shall Walk in Peace: A Tribute to Our Fallen Soldiers.”

Beautiful poems, such as John McCrae’s “In Flander’s Fields,” Walt Whitman’s, “Dirge for Two Veterans,” and A.D. Hope’s “Inscription for a War,” were written in response to war and violence of their respective times.

Composers, such as Ralph Vaughan Williams, spoke openly against war and conflict, and used music as a means to make his message known throughout England, and eventually, the world.

In the end, the final message is the need for peace, love and joy, as will be heard in Mack Wilberg’s dynamic “Anthem of Peace”, Elaine Hagenberg’s setting of George Herbert Meade’s, “O Love,” and in the simplicity of Kevin Siegfried’s setting of the Shaker hymn, “Peace.”

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Anyone who has served in the military, or is currently serving, will be admitted into the concert free of charge. The choir thanks you for your service.

Tickets can be purchased online at ClearfieldChoralSociety.org or in person at the CAST office, located at 112 E. Locust St., in Clearfield, Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tickets will also be sold at the church one hour before the concert.