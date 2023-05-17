CLEARFIELD – Tuesday was Pennsylvania’s Municipal Primary Election.

In Clearfield County, Republican and Democratic voters selected their candidates to appear on November’s ballot for several countywide offices.

In the race for county commissioner, Republicans Tim J. Winters (5,039 votes) and John A. Sobel (4,446 votes) moved on, and will meet Democratic candidates Dave Glass (2,943 votes) and Dennis Biancuzzo (2,654) this fall.

There were three Republican candidates for the office of county treasurer, which saw Jay S. Siegel (3,991 votes) defeat Nicole C. Fletcher (2,852 votes) and Christopher Thomas Tarcson (1,799 votes).

For office of Register and Recorder, Republican Heather Olson-Desmett (8,173 votes) will meet Democratic challenger Graham Henry Guthrie (3,314 votes).

District Attorney Ryan Sayers (8,229 votes) and Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder (8,251 votes) were unopposed.

Finally, District Judges Mike Morris, District 46-3-02, Clearfield; Jerome Nevling, District 46-3-03, Kylertown; and Jim Glass, District 46-3-04, Houtzdale, were also unopposed.

Morris received 1,958 Republican votes and 1,025 Democratic votes; Nevling received 1,785 Republican votes and 757 Democratic votes; and Glass received 1,956 Republican votes and 908 Democratic votes.

Clearfield County has 42,098 total registered voters with 28,916 being Republican and 13,182 being Democrat.

On Tuesday, 13,557 ballots were cast at the polls with 9,219 being from Republicans and 4,338 being from Democrats for an overall voter turnout of 32.20 percent.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections.

Complete Primary Election results are available on the county’s Election Central Web site.