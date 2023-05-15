CLEARFIELD – Students in the Carpentry & Building Construction and Masonry Construction programs at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) start the Lawrence Township Recreational Park Project.

Students in both programs poured the concrete pad for the barbeque pit and roof that they will also be working on. The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.