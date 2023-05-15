CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers asks all Clearfield County residents to take time during this National Police Week to thank and recognize those members of law enforcement that serve our communities each and every day.

Since 1962, Peace Officers Memorial Day has been observed on May 15 to remember those men and women that gave their lives in the line of duty. The calendar week each year that surrounds Peace Officers Memorial Day has been designated as National Police Week.

The Congressional declaration states that the purpose of this week is to “pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime.”

As a way to celebrate these men and women during National Police Week, DA Sayers has announced the nominees for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Civilian of the Year. These awards will be presented later this week and are in recognitions of endeavors and exceptional service between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

“The District Attorney’s Officer of the Year Award was created to recognize those men and women of the thin blue line that go above and beyond the call of duty while in uniform, as well as in their personal lives,” Sayers said. The nominees for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year are:

Trooper Tyler Blaniar, Pennsylvania State Police (DuBois)

Trooper Raymond Green, Pennsylvania State Police (Woodland)

Officer David Hoover, Clearfield Regional Police Department

Deputy Greg Neeper, Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department

Sergeant Jonathan Walker, Clearfield Regional Police Department

DA Sayers also stated that, “it is important during this National Police Week for officers to thank those people and businesses that support the efforts of the law enforcement community in our county.” The nominees for the Civilian of the Year Award are:

Justin Butterworth, PCO at PSP Clearfield

Carney Cataldo, Cataldo’s Collision, Inc.

Dave & Amy Duke, Ice Dreams – Ice Cream Truck

The award recipients and the full biographies of all the nominees will be published later during this National Police Week.