CLEARFIELD – Inspired by the children of St. Francis Catholic School in Clearfield who held a fundraiser and donated money to the Clearfield County Historical Society in memory of their teacher, David Wulderk, members of the society have created a children’s coloring and activity book about Clearfield County and its history.

Dave was a well-known historian and teacher in Clearfield County, and was president of the Clearfield County Historical Society at the time of his death.

After retirement from teaching history at Moshannon Valley High School, he became a substitute teacher at St. Francis, frequently taking the St. Francis students on tours of the county museum.

This fun-filled book includes names and pictures of familiar places in the county as well as farm animals and wild animals that one might see here.

A young person may develop an interest in county history, or perhaps family history, while coloring the pictures and solving the puzzles. If not, then just enjoy the fun.

The society sincerely hopes its youngest friends-in-history enjoy this book as much as its members enjoyed creating it. Copies of Fun and Games in Clearfield County may be purchased for $5 each at the museum.