CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 8 – May 12, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Cleaning:

? Throughout County

Bridge Work:

? State Route: 3014 (Chest Twp)

Ditch Cleaning:

? State Route: 4015 (Dubois Area)

Mill & Fill:

? Patch Sealing

Milling & Patching:

? State Route: 453 (Curwensville to Boardman)

? State Route: 729 (Grampian to Kerrmoor)

Mowing:

? Interstate 80

? Islands, throughout County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0053 (Coalport to Glen Hope)

Shoulder Work:

? Interstate 80: (MM 120 to 137, East and West)

Sign Upgrades:

? Throughout County

Tail Ditching:

? State Route: 053 (Coalport to Glen Hope)

Tree Crew:

? State Route: 729 (Tyrone Pike)

