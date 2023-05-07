On Monday, May 8, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin a resurfacing project on Route 53 in Philipsburg Borough and Snow Shoe Township.

This project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of approximately three miles of roadway.

Starting Monday, the contractor will restrict Route 53 to a single lane between the intersections of Route 322 and Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough and between the Clearfield/Centre County line and the intersection of Route 144 in Snow Shoe Township.

Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control. PennDOT urges drivers to anticipate delays, build extra time into their travel schedules, exercise caution, obey posted speed limits in all work zones and always buckle up.

PennDOT expects most work in Philipsburg Borough to take place during daylight hours, but there is a possibility some overnight work could occur. PennDOT will issue a project update before any overnight work begins.

Overall work on the project consists of milling and paving, slope stabilization, and guide rail installation. HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.5 million project.

PennDOT anticipates completion in late June. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

