CLEARFIELD – William Rainey III, Information Technology student at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC), was recently presented a Legislative Citation by PA State Rep. Dallas Kephart.

A legislative citation is a way to recognize people who have made positive contributions to the community or who have reached significant milestones.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call us at 814-765-5308.