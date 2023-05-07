Two teams of three students from the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) Digital Media Arts program placed first in their respective categories at the regional PA Media and Design Competition.

Brandon Walker, Arianna Garcia and Ian Gallaher placed first in Digital Movie with their short film Dimensional Distrust.

Katie Thomas, Lauren Seger, and Abigail Boyles placed first in Logo and Graphic Design.

The students are headed to the state competition to be held May 23 at Dickinson College in Carlisle.

The PA Media and Design Competition is an annual event that highlights Pennsylvania students’ application skills, creativity and knowledge.

Middle and high school students have the opportunity to compete within six categories, including 3-D Design, Animation, Digital Movie, Logo and Graphic Design, Programming, and Web Page Design.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

In photo left to right are Brandon Walker, Philipsburg-Osceola H.S.; Arianna Garcia, Philipsburg-Osceola H.S.; and Ian Gallaher, Curwensville Area H.S.