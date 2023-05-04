At the 33rd annual awards dinner of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership, the Philipsburg Revitalization Corp. recognized the MVEDP for 35 years of service to the Moshannon Valley region.

“We appreciate the recognition from the PRC,” said Stan LaFuria, executive director of the MVEDP. “We are very fortunate to have a very experienced and talented board of directors.

“They are dedicated to enhancing the economy of the region by providing private sector businesses the tools that they need to grow and expand.”

“The leadership of the companies do the heavy lifting with their work to grow their companies, and the MVEDP is available if they need our assistance,” he said.

“It is also very interesting to receive the award from the PRC,” said LaFuria. “It was the MVEDP that resurrected the PRC from dormancy at the time that we applied to be an official Main Street community in 1996-97.

“The business community of this area was very supportive of this effort as they contributed the matching funds needed to secure the state Main Street program funding,” he said.

The MVEDP is a private, non-profit economic development and chamber of commerce organization that was formed in 1988.

The business community of the greater Philipsburg/Moshannon Valley region supported the creation of this organization by donating over $100,000 to get the MVEDP started.

Projects of the MVEDP have included the Moshannon Valley Enterprise Center, Moshannon Valley Regional Business Center, Moshannon Valley Regional Business Park, Moshannon Valley Enterprise Park, Moshannon Valley Revolving Loan Fund Program and the Philipsburg Area Commerce Park.

The MVEDP has always had an open-armed approach to economic development, with a willingness to get involved in any project that will improve the Moshannon Valley region.