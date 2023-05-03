CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County National Day of Prayer service will take place Thursday, May 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Clearfield County Courthouse Plaza. All are welcome.

It’s an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to come together in unified prayer for the nation.

The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of our heritage.

Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting and prayer” in 1863.

In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual National Day of Prayer.

In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May.

The National Day of Prayer has great significance for us as a nation as it enables us to recall and to teach the way in which our founding fathers sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical decisions, according to the NDP Web site.

“It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people.

“The unanimous passage of the bill establishing the National Day of Prayer as an annual event, signifies that prayer is as important to our nation today as it was in the beginning.”