CLEARFIELD – Mayor Mason Strouse has proclaimed May 5-6 as Poppy Days in Clearfield, and asks all residents and visitors to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the memorial poppy.

Members of the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary will be handing out poppies and collecting donations at JG Food Warehouse, Grice Gun Shop and Tractor Supply during the day on May 5-6.

They will also be at Burger King on May 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Dutch Pantry will have Poppy die cuts available May 22-June 4.

Proceeds from the Poppy Days campaign are used to aid local veterans and their families at various times throughout the year.

The poppy is the official flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

These flowers flourished in Europe after World War I. Following the war, Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” and the poppy came to symbolize those who fell in battle.

Seated, from left to right, are Jency Mercado, Mayor Mason Strouse and Kay Kvant. Standing, from left to right, are Nancy Lanich, Cherie Dysard, VFW Commander Greg Ireland and Ruth Catino.