CLEARFIELD – Spring is always an exciting time of the year at the corner of Pine and North Front streets in Clearfield.

The doors officially open for the 2023 season at the Clearfield County Historical Society on Sunday, May 7, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This year the seasonal exhibit is titled “if these dolls could talk.” You can view a variety of dolls on display, each with a historic link to the county of Clearfield.

There is a cloth doll stuffed with sawdust, porcelain head dolls, bisque and composite dolls, paper dolls and more. Each of these preserved treasures once held a special place in a little child’s heart.

On exhibit in the parlor is a newly-acquired painting by the late Willard Dominick (1920-2016), Clearfield artist and educator.

The piece titled “On the Road to Madera” masterfully captures beauty and familiarity in an everyday scene from the backroads of Clearfield County.

Dominick served in the U.S. Army in South Pacific jungle warfare in World War II from 1942-1946 and kept extensive pictorial journals of the experience.

He donated the valuable collection to the Army Heritage Education Center and Museum in Carlisle, Pa., where his work is prominently displayed.

Upstairs, in the master bedroom, two signature quilts are displayed—on the bed there’s a multi-colored, hand-stitched quilt dated 1930 embroidered with the names of Sunday school members of Turkey Hill Mt. Zion Church and on the small trundle bed, there’s a red and white hand-stitched quilt made in 1906 embroidered with names of Stoneville residents.

While in the master bedroom, you can check out several very early coverlets on exhibit in the textile closet.

The Kerr House Museum has three full floors of Clearfield County-related items on display and located directly behind it is the Carriage House, which also houses treasures from the past.

The Kerr House Museum is open each Thursday and Sunday, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., through October.

Please come visit your local historical museum; you’ll be glad you did.