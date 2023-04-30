CLEARFIELD – A large crowd was in attendance for the Clearfield County Democratic Committee’s spring fundraiser, “Dinner & Drinks with Democrats.”

The event took place at the 120 Pub & Grub Event Center in Clearfield, and live music was performed by Steve Kirsch Entertainment.

Pictured are candidates and elected Party leaders. From left to right are: featured speaker Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, 181st District and 2024 candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General; Anthony Yankevich, write-in candidate for Clearfield County Treasurer; Judge Debbie Kunselman, candidate for Pennsylvania Supreme Court; Christina Joy Fulton, member of Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee; Rick Mattern, candidate for Clearfield Borough Council; Graham Henry Guthrie, candidate for Clearfield County Register and Recorder; Dennis Biancuzzo, candidate for Clearfield County Commissioner; Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner; Bob Tubbs, CCDC Chair; and Louis “Butsy” Donahue, candidate for Pike Township Supervisor.

The CCDC would like to thank everyone for participating and remind voters that Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.