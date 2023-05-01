DUBOIS – The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble will present, “Find Your Dream,” its annual Spring Concert, on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., in the Paul G. Reitz Theater, which is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave., in DuBois.

The 21-member vocal ensemble, which is comprised of 13 women and eight men will perform a variety of sacred and secular musical selections including popular music and Broadway show tunes.

The concert opener will be “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from the Broadway musical, Les Miserables. DVAE will also perform “Incline Thine Ear, O Lord” by Johann Sebastian Bach, a traditional spiritual entitled “Sit Down, Servant” arranged by Larry Shackley for 4-hand piano and Randall Thompson’s “Choose Something Like a Star” from Frostiana.

Other musical selections will include “Oh, Shenandoah” by the DVAE Women, “Danny Boy” by the DVAE Men, Johnny Mercer’s “Dream,” John Lennon’s “Imagine,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music and DVAE’s traditional closer, “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” which incorporates the “Irish Blessing.”

The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble is also honored to perform an original composition by DVAE member Joe Shupienis entitled “Deleat Odium” (Abandon Hatefulness).

Members of DVAE include the following singers: Soprano I – Diane Bessent, Leslie DeLarme, Diane Kennard and Julie Smith; Soprano II – Teresa Cigic, Jennifer Pothoven and Michelle Nupp Wingard; Alto – Brianna Cooney, Karen Fuller, Jeanne Hayes, Sally Laux, Colleen Lanzoni and Barbara Shestak; Tenor – Luke Crawford, Marc Gelfand, Victor Kosko and Tom Stafford; and Bass – Paul Lanzoni, Joshua Orner, Joe Shupienis and Don Wojtaszek.

Eloise Kosko is the DVAE director and piano accompanist.

Instrumental accompanists will include Jeanne Hayes on flute, Stefanie Penvose and Melissa Shepler on clarinet, Brianna Cooney on tenor saxophone, Sally Laux on keyboard and William Penvose on percussion.

Barbara Shestak is the DVAE treasurer, and Joe Shupienis is in charge of media for the DVAE Web site (dvae.org). Tracey Dusch is the CRI administrator for the Reitz Theater.

Tickets for the DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble’s Spring Concert, Find Your Dream, are available online at the Reitz Theater Web site, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or the Reitz Theater Box Office. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door.