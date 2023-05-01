CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is proud to present “A Comedy of Tenors” on May 4-6 and 11-13 at 7:30 p.m.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong!?

It is 1930’s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century—as long as producer, Henry Saunders, can keep the amorous Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maria from causing runaway chaos.

Written by Ken Ludwig, this is an uproarious ride full of mistaken identities, blissful romance and madcap delight. This hilarity is meant to be enjoyed by mature audiences.

The production is directed by Matt Hertlein.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office on Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tickets are just $12 for adults and $10 for students.

For more information, call 814-765-4474 or visit www.ClearfieldArts.org.

CAST is a non-profit community arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.