STATE COLLEGE – On Friday, May 5, the Spring Fling Dance, sponsored by the Skills and Friends Social Club, will welcome people living with disabilities, from 6:30 p.m. – 8p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Tim Houser at the Mount Nittany Middle School cafeteria.

There is no fee to attend the party; however, an RSVP is requested, in order to provide refreshments in proper quantities.

The Skills and Friends Social Club wrapped up the largest Easter Egg Hunt in club history in April.

Therefore, attendance for the Spring Fling is anticipated to be similarly robust, as more and more people are enjoying the activities planned by these committed volunteers.

The Mount Nittany Middle School address is 656 Brandywine Dr., State College, (cafeteria entrance located in rear of building).

Smoking is not permitted anywhere on school property.

The event is open to anyone. To RSVP, or for more information, contact Karry Carr at 814-237-2774, ext. 248, or at kcarr@skillsgroup.org.