CLEARFIELD – Practical Nursing Student, Mackenzie Pierce, was nominated for the March 2023 Sunflower Award by classmates Cheyanne Higgins and Brittany Cambria.

Mackenzie is being recognized for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion.

The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy, all qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.

The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Students had this to say in their nominations. Cheyanne shared, “She is a great, kind person. She is always advocating for her patients and taking good care of them. I’m inspired to be like her.”

Brittany added, “I really admire how caring and compassionate she is towards every single patient she encounters and I know she will be an excellent nurse when we graduate.”

Pictured, from left to right, are: Cheyanne Higgins, Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director; Mackenzie Pierce and Brittany Cambria.

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students. For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.