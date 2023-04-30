PORTAGE — The Clearfield Lady Bison softball team made their annual trek to the Portage Tournament on Saturday and went 1-1 on the day, setting their record at 5-7 for the season.

They were defeated by the number four ranked team in the state in AAAA, Central Cambria by a 4-0 score, then used a 12-run fourth inning to make short work of Rockwood, 17-0.

Next up for the Lady Bison, weather permitting, is a trip to Wingate on Monday to face Bald Eagle Area and then they host the Bradford Lady Owls on Tuesday.

GAME 1

Clearfield had the unenviable task of facing Notre Dame recruit Kami Kamzik, and she was as good as advertised. Kamzik blanked the Lady Bison on two hits, both by Aevril Hayward, and had 16 strikeouts. Kamzik, with her .636 batting average and .800 on-base percentage was intentionally walked all four times she batted.

Central Cambria scored single runs in the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings off of Lady Bison starter Alaina Fedder, who pitched well enough to keep Clearfield in the game against the undefeated Red Devils (12-0). Fedder finished the game by giving up six hits, four runs, only two of the earned due to three Lady Bison errors, only gave up the four intentional walks and had five strikeouts.

Clearfield 000 000 0 0 2 3

Central Cambria 011 110 x 4 6 0

CLEARFIELD — 0

SS Ruby Singleton 3000, CR Aevril Hayward 3020, P Alaina Fedder 3000, RF Alexus Green 2000, 2B Paige Houser 2000, PH Ava Lynch 1000, 3B Sam Campolong 2000, PH Haley Miles 1000, C Anna Twigg 1000, PH Faith Gardner 1000, LF Madi McBride 1000, PH Eve Siegel 1000, 1B Haley Billotte 2000. TOTALS 23 AB, 0 R, 2 H, 0 RBI

CENTRAL CAMBRIA — 4

Kami Kamzik 0100, Keira Link 4000, Aubrey Ruddek 4000, Jordan Krawcion 4000, Kathryn Scott 3210, Olivia Janosik 3130, Sophia Blasko 2012, Madison Janosik 3000, Kaitlyn Rozsi 3011. TOTALS 26 AB, 4 R, 6 H, 3 RBI

E – Houser, Campolong, Hayward. 2B – O. Janosik. Sac – Blasko. SB – Hayward; Kamzik. LOB: Clfd – 3, CC – 9.

Pitching:

Fedder (4-6) 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Kamzik (9-0) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 16 K

GAME 2

The Lady Bison scored in each of the four innings played against Rockwood in the consolation game, but none were as big as the 12-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning to put the game a way via the 15-run rule.

In the top of the first inning with two outs, Alexus Green doubled in Hayward, who had reached base on a fielder’s choice and then stole second to give the visitors the early lead.

The Lady Bison made it 2-0 in the second when Ruby Singleton, who ended the game with four hits, doubled in Haley Billotte after her single.

The top of the third was a sign of things to come as the Lady Bison plated three runs, all off of the bat of Campolong’s first varsity career homerun, making the score 5-0.

The flood gates opened in the top of the fourth, sending Rockwood home early.

12 runs with 11 hits, five for extra bases, made it happen. Singleton had two hits in the inning, including a double, as homeruns were hit by Fedder and Ava Lynch, her first one, while Green and Eve Siegel also had doubles. Picking up their first varsity hits were Lucy Norris and Meg Wisor. Houser, Billotte, and Madi McBride also joined the hit parade during the inning.

Fedder cruised in game two, throwing a 4-hit complete game shut out.

Clearfield 113 (12) 17 20 1

Rockwood 000 0 0 4 2

CLEARFIELD — 17

SS Ruby Singleton 4242, CF Aevril Hayward 2301, P Alaina Fedder 4123, RF Alexus Green 3233, PH Lucy Norris 1110, 2B Paige Houser 3220, PH Ava Lynch 1112, 3B Sam Campolong 2213, PH Eve Siegel 1010, C Anna Twigg 0100, PH Faith Gardner 1000, LF Madi McBride 3122, PH Meg Wisor 1010, 1B Haley Billotte 3120, PH Myleigh Hudson 1000. TOTALS 30 AB, 17 R, 20 H, 16 RBI

ROCKWOOD — 0

Hetz 2010, Pletcher 2010, Beals 2000, Ohler 2000, Demchak 2000, Pletcher 2020, Gross 2000, Bowers 2000, Handwork 1000. TOTALS 17 AB, 0 R, 4 H, 0 RBI

E – Hayward. 2B – Green – 2, Singleton – 2, Fedder, Siegel. HR – Fedder (3), Campolong (1), Lynch (1). SF – Hayward. SB – Houser – 3, Green – 2, McBride, Billotte, Hayward; Gross.

PITCHING:

Fedder (5-6) 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Pletcher 3.1 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Beals .2 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

Lady Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 11 3 – 4

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG 4 – 12 3 – 5

4/25 BELLEFONTE 0 – 10 3 – 6

4/27 @ Tyrone 5 – 4 4 – 6

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 vs. Central Cambria 0 – 4 4 – 7

4/29 vs. Rockwood 17 – 0 5 – 7

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area

5/02 BRADFORD

5/04 @ Huntingdon

5/08 PENNS VALLEY

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/18 @ DuBois