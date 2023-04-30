CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile library schedule for the month of May.

May 1, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 3, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 5, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 8, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 9, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 10, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 11, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 11, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 12, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

May 15, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 15, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 16, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 17, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 18, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 22, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 23, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 24, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 26, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 29, Library Closed, Memorial Day Holiday

May 30, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 31, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 31, Penfield Grange Hall, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

June 1, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 1, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 2, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.