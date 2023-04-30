Dear Editor:

As a 2022 graduate of the Moshannon Valley School District and a candidate for the Moshannon Valley School Board, I am writing to express my disappointment with the current board’s leadership.

Our community has experienced several incidents that have brought the competence and integrity of our school board members into question.

The mass resignations of over a quarter of our teaching staff, within the last year, and the wasteful spending resulting in an average deficit of $530,000 are prime examples of our current board’s failure to lead.

Policy-wise, high tax rates are a particular concern, as they disproportionately affect property owners in our community.

Many families struggle to keep up with rising costs of living, and high taxes only exacerbate their financial challenges, particularly given the economic difficulties we have experienced in recent years. Our current board appears socially and financially disconnected from our area.

Our children deserve leaders who will listen to their concerns, work collaboratively with parents and educators and prioritize their well-being.

Similarly, our community deserves leaders who will ensure that tax dollars are spent effectively and efficiently. The current school board members have failed to meet these expectations.

I urge our community members to take action and hold our school board members accountable on May 16.

We must demand leaders who are committed to the success of our children and the future of our community.

Sincerely,

Zane G. Hensal

Candidate for Moshannon Valley School Board