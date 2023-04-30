BUTLER — The Clearfield Bison and Lady Bison freshman and sophomore team members competed on Thursday at the Butler 9th/10th Grade Invitational against teams representing 25 schools all over western Pennsylvania.

The lone top finisher was Brady Collins, who won the 300 meter hurdles. He was second in the 110 meter hurdles.

Other top-5 finishes included Carter Freeland’s bronze in the discus, Haley Custaney’s fourth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, and Anna Luzier’s fifth place finish in the 3200 meter run.

