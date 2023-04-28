CLEARFIELD – Michael Peduzzi, president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank, has announced the promotion of Darryl Koch to senior vice president, chief information technology and security officer.

In this role, Koch manages the Information Security and Information Technology Systems and Solutions departments in delivering the highest quality of services.

This includes identifying and maximizing the technology opportunities that will drive the collective development and delivery of systems and applications that securely provide exceptional experiences to CNB customers.

“Information technology is no longer a business support function. It is a critical element of the business itself,” Peduzzi said.

“Darryl’s extensive knowledge and years of experience in the IT and network security fields will be key to ensuring a highly secure environment for our customers and our employees.

“I look forward to working closely with Darryl and his team in ensuring we have the most relevant technologies and the strongest information security available.”

Koch joined CNB in 2019, most recently serving as vice president, information security officer. For 17 years prior to joining CNB Bank, Koch ran his own IT consulting business.

He is a graduate of Shikellamy High School and the Susquehanna Charter Cyber School. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in networking security and Master of Science degree in information security and assurance from Western Governor’s University.

Additionally, Koch has 20 information technology and security certifications including Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Practical Network Penetration Tester (PNPT), Cisco Certified Network Associate: Security (CCNA), Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP), Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA), and Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP).