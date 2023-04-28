PENFIELD – The 48th Annual Kid’s Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, April 29 at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

The derby is for any children between the ages of three and 13. Adults are permitted to assist their child, but they will need to have a current state fishing license.

“Many nice trout will be stocked, some in the trophy class size,” said Pat Domico of Squirrel Tails for Trout who is the derby coordinator.

Several prizes will be awarded at the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jeff Powell, president of J. J. Powell Inc., donated a $100 gift certificate for the grand-prize winner who will also get a vintage 1922 silver dollar donated by Duane Test and a photo of a PA brook trout on a canvas print signed by local residents courtesy of Jim’s Sports Center.

Each division winner will receive a Zebco rod and reel combo from the Walmart Supercenter.

The kids who catch the first 40 fish will get a gold dollar, which is being provided by Steve Mollica of Clearfield.

In addition, Nik Kolbeck, communications director of Mepps Spinners from Antigo, Wisconsin, sent a bag of their famous Knepps lures for the kids.

Snacks including cookies, chips, pop and water will be distributed by volunteers from the Walmart Distribution Center.

“This will be a great day of fun for all. Good luck to all,” said Domico, adding “please ‘take a kid fishing’”.

He also commented that he is hoping he can one day, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Squirrel Tails for Trout collects squirrel tails, which are sent to a fishing lure company for use in making their lures.

In turn, the company makes donations to support the area’s fish stocking efforts.

Anyone who wishes to support Squirrel Tails for Trout can send checks payable to Laurel Hill Trout Farm to Domico at 688 Washington Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.

For more info, you can call Domico at 814-236-3621.