CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $15,000 in funding to assist the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board with a roof project.

Several weeks ago, the board requested the county’s financial assistance with a much-needed roof project at the Expo II building at the Clearfield Driving Park.

“… The roof has deteriorated there,” said Commissioner John A. Sobel, board chairman. “It’s in need of repair, and the Fair and Park Board—for some time now—has been permitting the county to use its facilities” for various court proceedings and tax sales.

Since the COVID pandemic, the county has primarily been using the Expo I and Agriculture buildings, Sobel said; however, it would like to take advantage of the Exp II building mainly because it is a significantly larger space.

It was also noted by Commissioner Dave Glass that the Fair and Park Board has permitted the county’s use of its facilities for a “very good price”—below market price—for the amount of space it’s using and amount of time it’s in use.

“They really worked with us through COVID,” Glass said, “… when the courts were in a jam and in need of that space. Now they still want that space so it doesn’t jam up our courthouse and our annex.

“It’s a win-win. [The Fair and Park Board] needs to deal with this roof problem they have at Expo II, and it will also be a good thing for the county because it has a lot more space than Expo I.”

Glass emphasized that the county’s contribution to the Expo II roof project is only a “small percentage” of the overall costs. “We’re not buying them a new roof.”

He did say that in exchange for financial assistance, the Fair and Park Board agreed to lock the county’s rental rates for 18 months even though costs are continually rising for everyone.

In other business, the commissioners: