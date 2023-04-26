CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $15,000 in funding to assist the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board with a roof project.
Several weeks ago, the board requested the county’s financial assistance with a much-needed roof project at the Expo II building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
“… The roof has deteriorated there,” said Commissioner John A. Sobel, board chairman. “It’s in need of repair, and the Fair and Park Board—for some time now—has been permitting the county to use its facilities” for various court proceedings and tax sales.
Since the COVID pandemic, the county has primarily been using the Expo I and Agriculture buildings, Sobel said; however, it would like to take advantage of the Exp II building mainly because it is a significantly larger space.
It was also noted by Commissioner Dave Glass that the Fair and Park Board has permitted the county’s use of its facilities for a “very good price”—below market price—for the amount of space it’s using and amount of time it’s in use.
“They really worked with us through COVID,” Glass said, “… when the courts were in a jam and in need of that space. Now they still want that space so it doesn’t jam up our courthouse and our annex.
“It’s a win-win. [The Fair and Park Board] needs to deal with this roof problem they have at Expo II, and it will also be a good thing for the county because it has a lot more space than Expo I.”
Glass emphasized that the county’s contribution to the Expo II roof project is only a “small percentage” of the overall costs. “We’re not buying them a new roof.”
He did say that in exchange for financial assistance, the Fair and Park Board agreed to lock the county’s rental rates for 18 months even though costs are continually rising for everyone.
In other business, the commissioners:
- proclaimed May as National Foster Care Month at the request of Brittany Blackburn, Foster Care program manager for Children’s Aid Society. She said there’s a great need for foster parents, and that on average, a child enters foster care every 150 seconds in the United States. Anyone interested in being a foster parent may contact Blackburn at 814-765-2686, Ext. 208, to begin the application process.
- proclaimed April 30-May 6 as National Small Business Week. For over 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. There are 31 million small businesses in the United States.
- amended the lease agreement with Clearfield DFC, LLC, c/o Pennmark Management Co., for storage space for a one-year period.
- approved a service agreement with Viking Water Technology for the boiler system at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
- authorized for issuance of new requests for proposals for appraisal and settlement/title services for the county Farmland Preservation Program.
- approved the personnel report, which consisted of five new hires and four employee separations/retirements.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.
- approved the minutes of the April 11 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.