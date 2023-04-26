DUBOIS – DuBois City officials on Monday night provided an update regarding its impending forensic financial analysis.

According to Acting City Manager Chris Nasuti, four firms were initially interested in performing the audit but only two have completed paperwork.

Currently city officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development are performing a review of both firms, which they expect to take two weeks.

DuBois City may provide input but ultimately the state has final say in the matter. “I want to make that very clear … DCED chooses the auditor,” stated Council Member Shannon Gabriel.

Nasuti did note that the city’s input won’t be ignored, and so it’s examining both firms’ references and proposals.

The analysis will take nine months and includes every account under the city’s tax identification number.

Later in the meeting, Assistant Public Works Superintendent and Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell said plans are underway for Community Days.

Although some “big acts” are on the slate, he couldn’t release any further details as paperwork still needs finalized.

Due to the allegations against John “Herm” Suplizio, Community Days will have a third-party group to monitor all incoming donations as well as to handle both payments and tax documents.

Resident Dennis Raybuck spoke in support of both DuBois City and Suplizio, pleading for the community to have patience.

In his younger years, he said he likely would have “jumped on the bandwagon” against Suplizio.

However, Raybuck said he had more faith and confidence in the state and federal governments back then.

He said it all ended when he, along with his company, were falsely accused of numerous crimes.

Raybuck said he faced similar public gossip as Suplizio, and it took 16 years, but he eventually saw victory in court.

And so, he urged council to ignore public comments as Suplizio is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in the court of law.

As Raybuck spoke of Suplizio’s contract, he was cut off as he was beyond the city’s three-minute limit for public comment.

Council Member Diane Bernardo did invite Raybuck to finish his comments at a future council meeting.

Those in attendance responded with laughter and Bernardo asked them to be “civil,” saying her invitation to Raybuck was the “only polite thing to do” since he wasn’t able to finish.

Resident Jennifer Jackson indicated she already had her answer but would give council and its solicitor a chance to tell the truth.

She asked if city officials had paid upwards of $250,000 to the private defense of Suplizio.

Solicitor Toni Cherry responded, “… You don’t get to ask questions; you get to make comments. Do a Right to Know [request].”

Former DuBois City Manager Ron Trzyna began his public comment by saying: “I did do a Right to Know.”

Tryzna said his request was with regards to the city’s contracts with Allegheny Strategy Partners.

He said he was advised the Attorney General’s office has the only signed copies and Nasuti indicated there were no council minutes regarding the matter.

Per Trzyna, the contract agreement began Jan. 1, 2021 with a monthly $5,000 retainer and other expenses, if required.

He said he was looking for confirmation as to whether this is true because it was his understanding the contract remains in effect.

Tryzna alleged that the agreement required all communication to be via U.S. Postal Service or Suplizio’s personal e-mail.

Tryzna asked how this could be and asked city officials to provide oversight. Cherry stated she would response because Tryzna didn’t have the “full story.”

First, she said Suplizio has power –under administrative code—to execute contracts, and the purpose of these contracts was for the firm to lobby for grant funding for city use.

In response to the contract, the city received over $4 million in grants, she said, and so was it productive? Yes—math tells me that.”

Tryzna, however, countered, saying he had asked Nasuti what the city received under this agreement, and Nasuti advised he didn’t know.

“[Nasuti] may not know, but I know it was $4 million,” said Cherry. “… You wanted me to tell you. I’m telling you.”

Tryzna said all documents should be with the city to which Cherry made the comment she was “most unhappy” with the AG’s office, which seized documents it shouldn’t have.

Cherry said the city is still trying to recover and reconstruct its missing documents, calling the behavior of the AG’s office “concerning but not surprising.”