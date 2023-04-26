Tim J. Winters of Clearfield has announced his candidacy for the office of Clearfield County Commissioner, and will appear in the No. 1 position on the May 16 primary ballot.

A life-long resident of Clearfield County, Winters graduated from the Clearfield Area High School and attended the Pennsylvania State University.

He resides in Hyde with his wife, Dawn (Roussey) Winters and step-daughter Isabella.

Winters understands the importance of building a strong and vibrant community that benefits all families and brings nearly 40 years of business experience to the table.

This includes starting his own business directly out of high school to several years in corporate beverage sales before founding his own company – Winters Enterprises.

Winters Enterprises carries on as a multifaceted company providing signs and commercial marketing fixture installation throughout a three-state area and offering commercial property maintenance in the local area.

In addition to these endeavors, Winters continues to offer sound rental and emcee services on a limited basis, as well as professional motorsports announcing throughout central and western Pennsylvania.

A long history of public service has been a large part of Winters’ life. He has held various public and governmental roles, such as serving on the Clearfield Borough Recreation Board, Clearfield Borough Council and Clearfield Borough Planning Commission.

Winters is a currently on the board of directors for Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority (Visit Clearfield County).

In addition to public offices, Winters has been involved in numerous community and charitable organizations over the past three decades, providing DJ and emcee services for countless fundraisers, parades and community events.

Winters previously served on the board of directors of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre and currently serves on the board of directors for the Eureka Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization based in Houtzdale.

“Part of living in a small town is giving back to the community, and I will always continue to do so,” Winters said.

Local and regional politics have always held an interest for Winters, as he has worked with numerous local, regional and state-wide campaigns including serving as a campaign volunteer and trusted advisor to U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson for the past 10 years.

“I have enjoyed working with Congressman Thompson, value his friendship and am humbled to have his support in this race for county commissioner.”

Winters is also an elected member of the Clearfield Country Republican Committee.

As county commissioner, Winters will strive to operate the county in an efficient manner and position Clearfield County for the future.

“While Clearfield County faces many challenges, we also have many factors in our favor including abundant energy and natural resources as well as transportation infrastructure,” he said.

“I bring a unique combination of public and private sector experience as well as the leadership and commitment to move Clearfield County forward.”

Winters has a passion for public service, deep roots in the community and a track record of leadership.

“Clearfield County is a great place to live. I want to ensure that it remains that way for my children and grandchildren,” Winters said.

For more information and daily updates follow Winters on Facebook and like the page Tim J. Winters for Commissioner.