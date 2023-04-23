DUBOIS – The annual DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF) Lion Wine and Cheese fundraiser was held at the PAW Center, on the campus of Penn State DuBois, on Saturday. A grand evening, featuring wine and cheese tasting, craft beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, fine food and desserts, turned into a fun night enjoyed by all.

DEF President Kristen Vida opened the evening with a welcoming message to everyone in attendance. Sharing the importance of the foundation, what they have accomplished in the past and what they have planned for the future, Vida highlighted why fundraising efforts such as this event are so important, not only for the foundation but also for the campus and the community. She then introduced the auctioneers for the evening, Jodi August and Chuck Johnson, who would be handling the live auction portion of the event.

A total of 28 items were auctioned off to help raise funds for the foundation. Items ranging from gift certificates, to framed movie memorabilia, to several sports related items including signed jerseys and tickets to a once in a lifetime Tennessee whiskey adventure trip were all available to be bid on during the evening. The event also featured chances on a grid board that gave attendees the opportunity to win and Apple Watch, as well as numerous prize baskets there were also available through a raffle format.

“I would like to thank our DEF board, especially Kristen Vida and Laura Gasbarre, for their dedicated work in making the Lion Wine and Cheese event another huge success,” Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer said. “We value and appreciate the DEF’s unrelenting support for our campus. I also want to convey my sincere appreciation to our Penn State DuBois team for all their hard work for the event.”

The Lion Wine and Cheese is organized annually by the DEF, the advisory board for Penn State DuBois, made up of business and community leaders who are invested in offering the best in higher education to individuals in Central Pennsylvania. Established in 1944, the DEF has been instrumental in funding the construction of three campus buildings: the Patrick Swift Building, the Mary Smeal Building, and the DEF Workforce Development Building. Proceeds from this event will have a direct impact on the student experience at Penn State DuBois, supporting activities that help to enrich the college experience.