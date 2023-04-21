CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times during the summer and fall of 2021.

Kip Lynn Kolesar Jr., 26, has been charged by Clearfield state police with 12 counts each of felony rape, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

He was arraigned at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Mike Morris and lodged in county jail without bail. He’s been scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing May 3.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kolesar forced the victim to have sex with him approximately 10 different times in his vehicle along a dirt road in Rush Township, Centre County.

Kolesar also allegedly assaulted the victim at a local event he managed in Clearfield Borough and in a baseball dugout in Boggs Township, Clearfield County.