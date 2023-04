WOODLAND – Clearfield-based state police are seeking the public’s assistance looking for a missing local woman.

Troopers identified the woman as 38-year-old Mandy L. Wisor of Woodland, who was last seen the morning of April 12.

Wisor is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on Wisor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper David Patrick at 814-857-3800.