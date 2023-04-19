HYDE — The Clearfield Bison and Lady Bison took to the home track on Wednesday evening for Senior Recognition Night and split with the visiting Huntingdon Bearcats and Lady Bearcats.

The boys team upended Huntingdon 79-71 and are 2-5 for the year, while the girls were narrowly defeated 77-73 to drop to 4-3.

The Bison had three individual double winners to lead them to victory.

Brady Collins swept the hurdles, winning the 110 and 300 meter races. Isaac Samsel took care of two throwing events, winning the javelin and shot put, while Kai Lynch took two of the jumping events, the triple and the long.

Carter Freeland won the 100 meter dash, and Evan Davis won the 200 meter dash.

Davis, Jacob Samsel, Collins , and Freeland also won the 4×100 meter relay.

Danna Bender was a triple winner in three individual events – the 100 and 300 meter hurdles and the 200 meter dash.

Alayna Winters was a double winner, claiming first in the 400 and 800 meter runs.

Anna Luzier won the 3200 meter run and Lindsey Kerlin won the javelin.

The 4×400 relay team of Bender, Haley Custaney, Jada Rose, and Winters won, as did the 4×800 relay team of Luzier, Abri Hodanish, Katie Peacock, and Marlay Bender.

Both squads will compete in a tri-meet at Brookville on Tuesday May 2.

Complete results of the Clearfield – Huntingdon dual meet can be found by clicking HERE.