Clearfield Regional Police
- Police assisted Clearfield EMS with a medical emergency along Lawhead Avenue in Hyde.
- Police were dispatched to the 1100-block of Dorey Street in Clearfield Borough for a vehicle that was being operated in reverse. Officers found the vehicle to be disabled and assisted the driver to a safe spot for the vehicle to be parked.
- Police received a noise complaint from a resident along Zimmerman Avenue. Officers responded, but were unable to locate anything.
- Police reported that a man was taken into custody along Washington Avenue in Hyde and transported for a mental health evaluation. He had reportedly made several statements about harming himself and others.
- Police responded to the hospital for a patient who sought treatment after an assault. However, police learned that the altercation occurred in the Borough of Houtzdale and the incident was turned over to Pennsylvania State Police
- Police received a report of retail theft. During the incident, a known male allegedly entered a store in Clearfield Borough and removed items without paying for them. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police responded to a residence on Pifer Road in Lawrence Township after an intoxicated male reportedly engaged in a dispute with family members who were not allowing him to operate a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers were able to the handle the situation on-scene.
- Police were unable to locate suspicious individuals who were reportedly around parked vehicles along Martin Street in Clearfield Borough.
- Police responded to East Pine Street in Clearfield Borough for a female who was reportedly removing items from a neighbor’s mailbox. Officers arrived and checked the area, but were unable to locate the female.