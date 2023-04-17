State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of terroristic threats April 11 at SCI Houtzdale. According to a station-issued news release, the victim told troopers that her boyfriend—an inmate—sent her threatening messages via the facility’s chat program. Charges of harassment and terroristic threats were filed through the district court.
- State police responded to a fatal crash April 14 on Winburne Munson Road in Cooper Township. According to a station-issued news release, 21-year-old Harry R. Morris III was traveling north when he lost control of his motorcycle; it subsequently left the roadway and struck a water meter shed. Morris was pronounced dead on-scene. State police were assisted by PSP Rockview, Winburne Fire Co., Moshannon Valley EMS, PennDOT and Bigler Boyz Towing.
- State police were contacted by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s office April 13 regarding a detainee at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center for whom there was an active warrant for aggravated battery (deadly weapon). Florida authorities requested extradition. The detainee was subsequently charged with arrest prior to requisition, and remains at the facility to await his extradition.
- State police received a report of harassment April 13 on Grove Street in Grampian Borough. During the incident, a 34-year-old Curwensville man arrived at the victim’s residence and allegedly engaged in a verbal/physical altercation with her. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of harassment April 15 on Lingle Street in Osceola Borough. During a domestic, a 33-year-old Philipsburg woman allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head. She was cited through the district court.