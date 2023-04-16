DUBOIS – New members were inducted into Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society, a prestigious student organization established in 1939 at Penn State DuBois.

Each year, Delta Mu Sigma invites students who excel in academics, campus service and community service to join its ranks.

Students participated in an induction ceremony, joining the club’s living history as new members.

Congratulations to the following Penn State DuBois students for being inducted into the Spring Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society class of 2023:

Sara Allaman

Makena Baney

Madeleine Barsh

Christopher Blowers

Sallee Boose

Elizabeth Bruner

Jordan Bundy

Chelsea Busatto

Connor Carnahan

Madee Finalle

Aleigha Geer

Dakota Hetrick

Hailey Kinley

Zayne Knight

Kolton Lyons

Rorrie Maynard

Austin Mitchell

Abigail Morgo

Tanisha Myers

Tristan Parker

Jason Plubell

Emma Powell

Tayler Rafferty

Madison Rhine

Fiona Riss

Colton Roush

Kyrsten Ruch

Hope Spuck

Emma Suplizio

Caitlyn Watson

Gaven Wolfgang