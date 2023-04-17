DUBOIS – A Clearfield man is facing charges in a third drug case.

DuBois City police say Jordon Jerel Lance, 38, had 100 grams of Fentanyl and 50 grams of methamphetamine in a backpack when the vehicle he was traveling in was stopped on Nov. 19.

For this case, Lance is charged with manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance and false identification to law enforcement officer. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 during centralized court at District Judge David Meholick’s office.

According to the affidavit, police saw the vehicle cut in front of the police car and turn from the center lane rather than the turning lane while traveling on Liberty Boulevard.

After the car was pulled over, the female driver only cracked her window about three inches. The officer was able to detect a strong odor of marijuana and asked about it.

The driver said she didn’t have any marijuana but her passenger, Lance, did have a little of the substance on him. He turned it over to the officers.

Because he reportedly gave a false name of someone who did not have a warrant, he was released.

A K-9 officer was brought in to check the vehicle and after he alerted to the driver’s side where the window was still open, the car was towed and taken to the police station.

Before the search, police discovered that Lance had given a false name and realized he had a warrant for his arrest.

A search warrant was obtained and the drugs were located during the search, according to the report.

Another traffic stop in October in Lawrence Township also resulted in charges of felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

After a preliminary hearing in February, these charges were held to court.

Lance allegedly had 3.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of cocaine, 4.11 grams of heroin and Fentanyl and 1.77 grams of an unknown substance. He is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bail.

In March, he waived charges of felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and criminal use of communication facility, as well as misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention on foot, false identification to law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia on to the county court in a second case.

His bail in this case from January, for which he is accused of possessing Fentanyl powder and using his phone to make drug deals, is $100,000.

According to previous articles, Lance pleaded guilty to drug charges in November 2018 when he was sentenced to serve 18 months to five years in state prison.