PHILIPSBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that roadway repair work will take place this week in Philipsburg.

Starting Monday, April 17, crews will perform concrete patching in the westbound lane at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 53, near Weiss Market.

The work zone will stretch from Penn Highlands Healthcare to the traffic signal near Weiss. All work will occur during daylight hours.

Traffic control will feature channelizers, allowing for one lane eastbound and one lane westbound. Motorists will need to remain alert for lane closures/restrictions.

This area sees a high volume of traffic, so motorists should expect travel delays and will need to be patient.

Work will take place through Thursday, April 20. Monday work will feature saw cutting on the roadway. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature concrete patching.

Work will conclude on Thursday with joint sealing. HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor for this work, which is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

