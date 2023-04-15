CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed various items of business.
The commissioners:
- approved an agreement with MCM Consulting to conduct a Commodity Flow Study for Clearfield County. These studies are conducted to provide detailed information about the type, quantity, volume and spatial distribution of hazardous materials traveling through counties via highways, pipelines and rail.
- approved an extension to the purchase of service agreement with Matt Rose, who’s been providing assistance to the county assessment office.
- proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month at the request of Passages Inc.; April 9-15 as Telecommunicator Appreciation Week; and April 22 as Earth Day and the month of April as Earth Month.
- appointed Zane Hensal to the County Planning Commission to a term to end Dec. 31, 2024.
- approved purchase of service agreements with Community County Services, People R Us and Opportunity Adkinson Project.
- approved a transportation plan with West Branch School District.
- approved the personnel report consisting of one new hire; three employee transfers including Jendi Schwab from first assistant public defender to chief public defender and Heather Clark from acting director of tax assessment and claims to director of tax assessment and claims; and two employee separations/retirements.
- approved the minutes of the March 28 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.