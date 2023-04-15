HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An employee at the Abraxas Juvenile Center is accused of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile at the facility in Howe Township, Forest County. According to court documents, PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Elizabeth Ann Bohler, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, April 12. According to […]

