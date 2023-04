COOPER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Friday morning in Cooper Township, Clearfield County. According to Clearfield-based State Police, a fatal crash occurred on Friday, April 14, on the 4000 block of Winburne Munson Road. Police say 21-year-old Harry Richard Morris III, of Winburne, lost control of his 2023 Yahama […]

